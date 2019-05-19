Opp uniting to escapecases, says Samsam

OKARA: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bokhari has said that the opposition is uniting to save them from cases.

He was talking to journalists while visiting the Ramazan Bazaar at Renala Khurd on Sunday. The minister said that the statement of the PTI stood true that the PML-N and the PPP were internally united closely. They had no sympathy with the people, he added.

He said that the people know well that the Avon Fields apartments had been changed into refugee camps for these looters and pilferers. Currently, this refugee camp was sheltering five to six absconders, he claimed. Responding to a question, the minister said that his government was not against holding the Ramazan bazaars rather it opposed the propaganda campaign of the PML-N. He said that the photos of PML-N president and the then CM Shahbaz Sharif were pasted on the banners and stalls displayed at the bazaars. Now, no one would see photo or poster of any government dignitary anywhere, he added.

Later, the minister visited the DHQ Hospital and checked the gynae ward and the Shelter Home constructed with the financial assistance of the local philanthropists. The minister also distributed Ramazan gift packs among the needy people under the programme ‘Ahsas’.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A man died while another sustained injuries in an accident here on Sunday.Nabi Bakhsh of Jaboka was on his way by a motorcycle when another motorcycle collided with his bike. As a result, Nabi Bakhsh died on the spot while the other biker injured.

BODY FOUND: An unidentified dead body of a woman was found from a canal here on Sunday. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the local police. The police have sent the body to a hospital for autopsy.