Three held for Hawala, Hundi business

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three persons for allegedly doing illegal business of Hawala and Hundi and recovered Rs32 million from their possession.

FIA Deputy Director Irtaza Haider told in a press conference on Sunday that the FIA conducted raids at Dera Ghazi Khan and Dera Ismail Khan and arrested Muhammad Naeem, Nazir Hussain and Rafiullah and recovered Rs 32million in cash from them.

Mepco upgrades 601 power transformers: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has upgraded 601 two phase transformers at a cost of over Rs 107 million during the current fiscal year.

According to the Mepco spokesperson, transformers were upgraded to resolve the issue of low voltage and to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers. As many as 241 transformers were upgraded in Multan circle at a cost of Rs 21.8 million, 39 in DG Khan with Rs 12.2 million, 121 in Bahawalpur with Rs 21.4 million, 39 in Sahiwal with Rs 10 million, 32 in Rahimyar Khan with Rs 7.2 million, 51 in Muzaffargarh with Rs 27.3 million, 55 in Bahawalnagar with Rs 8.8 million and 23 transformers were upgraded in Khanewal circle with Rs 7.3 million from July 2018 to April 2019, headded.

Buildings decorated with lights: Colourful and attractive lights have been installed at various buildings here in the city during the night time.Similarly, streetlights have also been made functional at different roads. Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch has directed the Municipal Corporation to install attractive lights at different buildings, including Clock Tower Chowk and Damdama.

The functional streetlights would also help keep the city save from street crimes, the commissioner said in a statement. He said that the city’s entrance points and Fort Kuhna Qasim would be decorated with local cultural colours and panorama of lights. Imran Sikandar also hinted at launching of anti-encroachment operation to restore the city’s infrastructure in original form. It would help highlight not only the cultural identity of the city but also promote history of 5,000 years old city, he added.

FOUR Iftar Dastarkhawans: The Social Welfare Department in collaboration with a local NGO has set up four Iftar Dastarkhawans at various parts of the city where about 1,000 people visit on daily basis.

Talking here on Sunday, DO Social Welfare Department Muhammad Ahmed Chishti said the department had close liaison with different NGOs for organising the Dastarkhawans. He informed that a Dastarkhawan had been set up at Gulberg Colony, Masood Shah Road with the cooperation of an NGO where over 500 people visit daily.

The Dastarkhawan had also been set up at the SOS village where over 150 persons join on daily basis. Similarly, Qasim Blind Centre also facilitating the people at Chowk Kumharanwala, he told. Another Organisation had set up a Dastarkhawan at Nawaz Sharif Hospital where attendants of patients joined Iftar, he added.

Robbers injure man: Robbers shot at and injured a man for showing resistance at Naag Shah Chowk here on Sunday.According to Rescue 1122, Shah Muhammad was on his way to home on his motorcycle when few robbers intercepted him near Naag Shah Chowk and snatched cash and valuables from him. The outlaws also shot at and injured him when he resisted.