Two of family die, 4 injured in road accident

MANSEHRA: The wife and daughter of a former deputy director of Mansehra Development Authority died and four other members of his family and he himself suffered injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the motorway near Burhan on Saturday night. The family of Mazhar Shah, a former employee of the MDA, was on way to the airport in Islamabad to depart for offering Umrah when their vehicle met an accident near Burhan. As a result, his wife and daughter, a student of the final year of the MBBS died instantly. Mazhar Shah, his other daughter also student of the final year of MBBS, a son and two other family members sustained injuries. The funeral prayers for the deceased were offered at Ghazikot Township.