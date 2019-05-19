Three power pilferers nabbed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Police arrested three power pilferers from various areas of Civil Lines police station.
The Fesco team during checking found electricity pilferage at three points in Katchi Abadi Civil Lines and reported the matter to the police. The police registered cases against three accused and arrested them.
