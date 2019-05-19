close
Mon May 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 20, 2019

Three power pilferers nabbed

National

A
APP
May 20, 2019

FAISALABAD: Police arrested three power pilferers from various areas of Civil Lines police station.

The Fesco team during checking found electricity pilferage at three points in Katchi Abadi Civil Lines and reported the matter to the police. The police registered cases against three accused and arrested them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan