NH&MP commandant demands latest equipment for force

LAHORE: DIG and Commandant National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College, Sheikhpura, Mehboob Aslam said on Sunday that more equipment and manpower were needed to cope with the burgeoning traffic flow on motorways and the highways.

In an interview with APP, he said traffic flow had increased by 300 per cent since 1997 when motorway (M2) was launched. He said that no new equipment in the form of vehicles and gear had been allocated to the NH&MP since its inception in 1997. He said it was need of the hour to equip the force with the latest equipment to meet the traffic challenges as the roads length had increased from 1,200 kilometres to 3,000 kilometres.

About the efficiency, he said despite meagre resources, the force had been able to significantly control the number of accidents by 40 per cent compared with 2005 mishaps.

The police officer also stressed the need to enhance facilities at the NH&MP Training College, adding that more than 12,000 inductions would be made after the increased traffic activity due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the provision of modern HTV Driving Simulator was an initiative which would help train drivers on motorways and reduce the risk of accidents. He said ethics and morality were the cardinal principles of training under him at the NH&MP Training College, adding that the main focus of training was to inculcate moral values in the field force, which would bring improvement in their working and behaviour.