Man dies as bike hits footpath in Sabzazar

LAHORE: A 22-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle hit a footpath in Sabzazar Sunday. The victim has been identified as Murtaza Butt. Police said he had lost control of the motorcycle and it collided with the footpath. As a result, he sustained head injury and died on the spot. Police have handed over the body to deceased’s family after completing the legal formalities.