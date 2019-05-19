Man dies as bike hits footpath in Sabzazar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 22-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle hit a footpath in Sabzazar Sunday. The victim has been identified as Murtaza Butt. Police said he had lost control of the motorcycle and it collided with the footpath. As a result, he sustained head injury and died on the spot. Police have handed over the body to deceased’s family after completing the legal formalities.
LAHORE: A 22-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle hit a footpath in Sabzazar Sunday. The victim has been identified as Murtaza Butt. Police said he had lost control of the motorcycle and it collided with the footpath. As a result, he sustained head injury and died on the spot. Police have handed over the body to deceased’s family after completing the legal formalities.