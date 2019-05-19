close
Mon May 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2019

Man dies as bike hits footpath in Sabzazar

National

LAHORE: A 22-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle hit a footpath in Sabzazar Sunday. The victim has been identified as Murtaza Butt. Police said he had lost control of the motorcycle and it collided with the footpath. As a result, he sustained head injury and died on the spot. Police have handed over the body to deceased’s family after completing the legal formalities.

