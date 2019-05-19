Police launch crackdown on wheelie after cops thrashed

LAHORE: Police launched a crackdown on wheelie-doers on Sunday after some of wheelie-doers gave a good thrashing to an official of Dolphin Force and PERU and damaged their bikes and a car in the Sanda police area on Sunday morning.

Dolphins received a call that some youths were doing wheelie on Bund Road. The Dolphin team responded to the call and arrested them. After some time, police received another call about the wheelie at the same place.

As the Dolphins reached there, at least 150 people captured constable Naveed of Dolphin team and took him to a shop. They gave him a good thrashing and detained him.

The mob also damaged the bikes of Dolphins and a car of PERU. Heavy contingent of police reached the scene after which the mob fled the scene. Police have registered a case against at least 150 suspects, including some of the nominated persons under sections 382, 342, 186, 353, 427, 506, 290, 291, 147 and 196 of PPC.

Following the incident, the DIG operations ordered a crackdown on wheelie-doers and the mechanics involved in alteration of bikes for wheelie. The DIG also ordered to collect the data of wheelie-doers and cancel their driving licences and bike registration through a coordinated effort. During the crackdown, police arrested 93 wheelies doers from across the City and registered 61 FIRs against them.