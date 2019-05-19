close
Mon May 20, 2019
Country facing worst economic crisis: Hamza

National

 
May 20, 2019

Ag INP

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday said the opposition parties are being united and important discussions will be held on national issues.

Talking to journalists before departing to Islamabad for attending an Iftar dinner on the invitation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said the country is facing the worst economic crisis due to the ineligibility of the rulers.

The PML-N leader said the development made in discussions among opposition parties in Sunday’s meeting will be briefed to Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. He urged political parties to sit together, otherwise the nation “will not forgive you”.

Pointing to PM Imran Khan, he said: “You have to improve your performance. Three hundred per cent hike was made in medicines prices besides a hefty increase in the prices of essential commodities whereas gas rates were increased for poor people and decreased for the elite.”

He mocked that on Saturday, the prime minister had asked to pray for gas discovery in one week but before he finished his work, an announcement was made for non-recovery of gas reserves. The opposition leader claimed the PML-N had not only started the IMF [International Monetary Fund] bailout programme but also ended it. The PML-N government had left growth rate at 6 per cent which was slashed to half in just nine months.

Meanwhile, State Minister Hammad Azhar has said Maryam Nawaz has virtually sidelined Hamza Shahbaz by taking the centre stage on Sunday.

