Religious scholar killed in Bannu

BANNU: A known religious scholar, who was a school headmaster, was shot dead over a petty issue at Shamdi Kila in the limits of Miryan Police Station, source said on Sunday. The sources said that an accused identified as Shamsullah opened fire on religious scholar Maulana Shahzad Nizami over a petty issue and killed him on the spot. It was learnt that police Head Constable Khalilur Rehman was injured in the firing incident. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.