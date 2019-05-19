close
Mon May 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2019

Religious scholar killed in Bannu

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2019

BANNU: A known religious scholar, who was a school headmaster, was shot dead over a petty issue at Shamdi Kila in the limits of Miryan Police Station, source said on Sunday. The sources said that an accused identified as Shamsullah opened fire on religious scholar Maulana Shahzad Nizami over a petty issue and killed him on the spot. It was learnt that police Head Constable Khalilur Rehman was injured in the firing incident. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

