No end in sight to patients miseries as doctors continue strike

PESHAWAR: There seems no end to the sufferings of the patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the protesting doctors decided to continue the strike across the province for the sixth consecutive day today (Monday).

On the other hand, the provincial government has shown no interest in taking notice of the hardships being faced by the patients owing to the strike of the doctors or inviting the doctors to negotiations.

It was quite astonishing when Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the issue on the fourth day of the crisis. It was expected he would soon invite representatives of the protesting doctors to talks to convince them to call off the strike and resume services in the hospitals.

However, it seemed the chief minister had other important engagements or the issue was less important to him as he invited the doctors to talks on May 21. Sources close to the chief minister told The News that he was portrayed a wrong picture of the situation by his advisors. The sources said that chief minister was not aware that police had invited leaders of different associations of the doctor community to the Town Police Station for negotiations on the very first night and then allegedly tortured them there.

The doctors had taken out a protest rally and blocked the busy University Road for traffic soon after a mishap between Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah and Dr Ziauddin Afridi in the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

The issue started after assistant professor Dr Ziauddin Afridi held eggs at Dr Nausherwan Burki during an official meeting in KTH on Tuesday and allegedly used abusive language. Subsequently, Dr Hisham went to the hospital where he and Dr Ziauddin reportedly exchanged harsh words and embroiled in a scuffle. Dr Ziauddin suffered head injury when the guard of Dr Hisham allegedly hit him with the butt of his AK-47 assault rifle. Dr Jawad Wasif, advisor to the health minister, and those present on the spot told The News that Dr Hisham fell on the ground and Dr Ziauddin was frequently hitting him that apparently prompted his bodyguards to rescue his boss.

It caused injury to the surgeon and he lost blood but was immediately shifted to the operation theatre and given immediate cover to save his life.Dr Ziauddin after recovering from a trauma asked his supporters and doctors not to suspend services in the hospitals but one doesn’t understand what happened later when the doctors gave a call of strike across the province.

And since then, the doctors have paralysed health services in public sector hospitals in KP.Since Wednesday, all type of services, including OPDs, surgical procedures, ward round, pathology and radiology services have been suspended.

Interestingly, the doctors recruited under the Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Act 2015 did not attend OPDs or provide services in their respective hospitals on Friday.Though the government had deployed police in the hospitals to provide them security in case the protesting doctors prevented them from providing services. The KP government claimed it would open all outpatient departments and resume services from Friday but they could not do as the doctors didn’t join duties.

An important meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Doctors Council (KPDC) held at HMC.The meeting discussed the current situation. The decision of auxiliary health staff to participate in the KPDC strike was also discussed. The meeting decided that the strike would continue across the province.

It said the LRH being a referral hospital of the province would open from tomorrow for two days keeping in view the invitation of dialogue and to facilitate patients.The meeting urged the doctors to stay at home during the protest and avoid confrontation with the police. It said that the doctors would boycott negotiations in case of any action against them. It said that the doctors felt sorry for the patients, but they had left with no other option, but to protest. The meeting said that the KPDC would not hold talks in the presence of Health Minister Hisham Inamullah and representatives of the Insaf Doctors’ Forum.