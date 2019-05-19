PTI govt believes in practical work, not hollow slogans: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the journey of public service launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will never stop. Talking to various public representatives, who called on him at Chief Minister’s office here on Sunday, the CM said that the government was establishing the country in accordance with the ideals of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The chief minister said the PTI-led coalition government in Punjab believed in practical work and not hollow slogans.