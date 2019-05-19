Political mimickers out to protect business interests: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said political mimickers were pursuing personal agenda of protecting their business interests by enticing innocent people.

In tweets while referring to the meeting of the opposition leaders at an Iftar-dinner, she claimed that now 220 million people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was safeguarding their and Pakistan’s interests, were free of these political mimickers. Firdous believed that now masses would no more come into deception of political mimickers. She said the opposition leaders would just discuss a plan to settle their foreign assets and wealth besides giving protection to the chapter of ‘Omni Group.’ Meanwhile, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed also chipped in to unleash criticism on the opposition parties, saying it was no more than a news that opposition leaders were getting their act together to protect their interests.

He charged that it was not for the first time, they had been always joining hands for the sake of their own interests.

Indirectly referring to Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he asserted that both were identical and had shared common agenda and both had always plundered Pakistan.

“Both looted national wealth and then shifted it abroad. Both parties’ leaders come here only to rule. Both parties are responsible for Pakistan’s problems,” he maintained.

Giving his reaction to the opposition parties’ event, former minister and senior PTI leader Dr Babar Awan tweeted that the niece of an absconding uncle was following his direction to be part of the Iftar-dinner.

“This is part of a bid to bring back the rope and dagger, her uncle has been talking about in the past,” he said, recalling Leader of Opposition Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s much-quoted statement of tearing apart belly of Asif Zardari to recover the looted money and drag him with a rope.