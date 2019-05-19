Seven Kaghan Plate races held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: There were seven Kaghan Plate races scheduled for Sunday and the winners were JF Thunder, Gotti, Mohallay Dar, Abbas Princess, Tiffany’s, Candle and One Four Seven.
Complete results: First race: Winner JF Thunder, second She Is Rawal and third Noor-e-Sehar
Second race: Winner Gotti, second Aye Muskan and third High On Life.
Third race: Winner Mohallay Dar, Full Moon and Nice One.
Fourth race: Winner Abbas Princess, second After Hero and Bright Life.
Fifth race: Winner Tiffany’s, second Banjo and third Vegas
Sixth race: Winner Candle, second Qalandara and third Minding
Seventh race: Winner One Four Seven, second Four Char Hai and Abdullah Princess.
