Latu axed from Wallabies camp after drink-drive turmoil

SYDNEY: Tolu Latu was Sunday withdrawn from a Wallabies training camp as he faces drink-driving allegations, with NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson fuming that he only heard about the issue hours before a Super Rugby clash with the Reds.

The hooker was reportedly found slumped behind the wheel of a car in the early hours of Thursday morning in Sydney, but apparently did not tell his bosses. The news only broke late Saturday, with Gibson upset that he was not made aware of the claims earlier.

It is another unwanted distraction for the sport and the Tahs, coming just a day after their star fullback Israel Folau was sacked for homophobic comments.