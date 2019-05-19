Amir’s WC chances improve

ISLAMABAD: Former England captain Nasir Hussain has rightly pointed out during course of fifth one-dayer at Leeds Sunday that Mohammad Amir credentials for a place in the World Cup team has dramatically improved without bowling single delivery in the series.

The seamer who initially was not named as part of the original 15-member World Cup squad, now seems favorite to take his position in the Pakistan 2019 Cup campaign. Those favoring his credentials for place in the ultimate squad believe that other bowlers have done no wonders in the just concluded high scoring series to keep their places intact. Rather majority of the pacers accompanying the team couldn’t live up to selectors’ expectations. In such a scenario there is no harm in trying Amir who possibly would be more useful considering the vast experience of bowling he has in England conditions.

Already down with chickenpox, Amir failed to recover in time for the fifth and final one-dayer leaving selectors in a state of fix as on what grounds his name should be included in the 15-member team. Following poor performance in the run up to five-match one-day series against England, making everyone believe now that Amir has regained fitness and form without playing a single match would be a reason difficult to comprehend. How come Amir all of a sudden without playing any cricket emerges a better bowler? Is a question one would automatically be asking Pakistan selectors once he would be among the World Cup team members in a day or two. Signals coming over from England at least suggest that Amir has already earned selectors confidence. The question definitely would arise once Amir get selected as what criteria selectors follow in picking and dropping a player. If Amir was not good enough to get into the team 25-days back how without playing any cricket he has turned the best? Or has the chickenpox illness has injected fresh urge in him!

Or would it be that the selectors have never dropped Amir out of mind even if dropping him out of the 15-member team. It seems that Amir’s name was very much there on selectors mind and they only tried to play with him and that is to perform and earn his place in the team. The seamer who would face the axe, would be justified to ask as what Amir had done on these placid pitches which he was unable to do. What other seamers even from opponent side achieved in the series which he couldn’t. So far the pitches in England where the series was played proved a nightmare for bowlers. Seamers absolutely have no say in determining the outcome of matches. England went on to win the series entirely on their batting prowess. In fact English batsmen’s ability to freely hit sixes and fours had been the ultimate difference between the two sides. On the contrary Pakistan is lacking in that ability. A few of our batsmen have that natural ability of hitting sixes but majority appears aloof of that quality. Even our captain Sarfraz Ahmad does not possess the quality to hit big shots, which is so important on such dead tracks. So putting all the blame on seamers for a flop show in the series would be unjust. In fact it was a series where the power hitting had the ultimate say and in that category England definitely are better equipped.