Trump calls pro-impeachment Republican ‘total lightweight’

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed as “a total lightweight” the Republican lawmaker who a day earlier became the first member of the party to call publicly for the US president´s impeachment.

Michigan Representative Justin Amash — a staunch libertarian on the right of the party — declared that any other person would have been prosecuted over Trump´s multiple attempts to thwart Special Counsel Robert Mueller´s report into Russian election interference. “Never a fan of @justinamash, a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there,” Trump tweeted.

He said that if the Michigan lawmaker had “actually read the biased Mueller Report... he would see that it was nevertheless strong on NO COLLUSION and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION...” Trump called Amash “a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands!” Amash, who has broken with his party before, had laid out his case in a series of tweets.

He said Mueller had identified “multiple examples of conduct satisfying all the elements of obstruction of justice.”

“Undoubtedly,” Amash added, “any person who is not the president of the United States would be indicted based on such evidence.” Since Mueller issued his voluminous report, Trump has repeatedly attacked its authors as partisans even while insisting it exonerates him of allegations of collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice.