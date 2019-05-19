Indian island residents vote with sinking hearts

GHORAMARA Island, India: Residents on Ghoramara fear that the votes they cast Sunday in India´s election may be the last before their island sinks into the Bay of Bengal — a victim of climate change´s growing toll.

About 4,000 people, including poor fisherman Goranga Dolui, were on the electoral list for the island in the Sunderban delta. “Those who could, have left already. How will the poor like me leave? We hope the government will help us start a new life,” he told AFP. Ghoramara is now about four square kilometres (1.5 square miles) having lost about half its size in the past three decades to rising seas. Ghoramara´s voters could still have a role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s bid for a second term. His Bharatiya Janata Party has campaigned aggressively across West Bengal state and the result in the local constituency is on a knife edge. But Dolui is pessimistic about his vote and the results to be announced on May 23 changing the future of the island which is only connected to mainland India by a one-hour ferry ride.

“We will keeping living here until we can´t anymore,” he said. Ghoramara´s election officer Swati Bandopadhyay said the island may be lost in two or three years as the rate of erosion accelerates with each monsoon season.

“People know this natural process is unstoppable and are gradually moving to the mainland,” she added. Thousands of Ghoramara residents have moved in recent years to Sagar, a bigger island in the delta, or Kakdwip on the mainland. But several islands surrounding islands are threatened. Modi held one of his mega election rallies on the West Bengal mainland last week where he talked about security.

The environment, however, has not featured in the election battle between the prime minister and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Party manifestos barely mention the melting Himalayan glaciers sending water pouring into the Bay of Bengal, or pollution caused by coal mining, or shrinking forests.