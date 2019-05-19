close
Mon May 20, 2019
AFP
May 20, 2019

Iraq against evacuating US staff amid Gulf tensions

World

AFP
May 20, 2019

BAGHDAD: Iraq on Sunday slammed as “political” a decision by US energy giant ExxonMobil to evacuate staff from a southern oil field after Washington ordered personnel to quit its Baghdad embassy.

“The temporary withdrawal of employees has nothing to do with security in southern Iraqi oil fields or any threats,” Oil Minister Thamer al-Ghadban said. “The reasons are political and probably linked to tensions in the region,” he added in a statement released by the oil ministry. Ghadban called the move to pull out staff from the West Qorna oil field west of the southern port city of Basra “unacceptable and unjustified”. Exxon did not confirm the withdrawal. “We are closely monitoring. As a matter of practice, we don´t share specifics related to operational staffing at our facilities,” a spokeswoman said.

“ExxonMobil has programmes and measures in place to provide security to protect its people, operations and facilities. We are committed to ensuring the safety of our employees and contractors at all of our facilities around the world,” she added. On Wednesday the United States ordered the evacuation of non-emergency staff from its Baghdad embassy and Arbil consulate, citing an “imminent” threat from Iranian-linked armed groups in Iraq.

