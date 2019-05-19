For corporate America, abortion is just too hot to handle

NEW YORK: Some subjects are just too sensitive for corporate America. When it comes to the draconian new abortion laws passed recently by some conservative US states, the country´s biggest companies have been conspicuously silent.

There have been no public condemnations or outraged statements, no investment bans, no calls for boycotts.When corporate America ponders abortion — an intensely personal matter that evokes furious public debate — it sees only a lose-lose proposition.

Contacted by AFP for their views on the issue, roughly a dozen big American enterprises — from high tech and telecommunications giants to leaders in banking, sports, entertainment and distribution — offered no opinion or failed to respond.

And yet many of the same companies, under pressure on social media from liberal activists, have responded promptly to some of America´s most sensitive social flash points, from immigration to racism to gun violence and even the “restroom law” passed by North Carolina in 2016 to limit the bathroom choices of transgender people.

Some companies have suspended ad campaigns on hugely popular TV series amid the #MeToo movement to protest alleged sexual offenses by actors and celebrities.But asked about the contrasting approaches, a spokesperson for one of the country´s most influential CEOs replied simply, “This issue is different.” “You struggle to find a more fundamentally controversial issue,” said the CEO of a prominent public relations firm, speaking anonymously to avoid offending employees, clients or partners. “Having an opinion on this for the public record isn´t beneficial.” Abortion is one of “the issues that have the ability to polarize your audience,” said Melissa Dodd, professor of public relations at the University of Central Florida.

Hank Boyd, who teaches marketing at the University of Maryland, noted that while “Democrats tend to be more pro-choice... even within the ranks of Democrats about a quarter of them are pro-life.” Conversely, about a quarter of Republicans believe in a woman´s right to choose. “And if you go to independents, it is almost split right down the middle.”

Given that deep divide, Boyd added, it is not surprising if business leaders tell themselves, “I don´t want to offend half of my base.” Reinflaming the decades-old debate, Republicans in Alabama and other conservative states launched a major offensive on abortion rights in the past week.