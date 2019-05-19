India gender-row sprinter Chand says she is gay

NEW DELHI: Top Indian sprinter Dutee Chand revealed Sunday that she is gay, becoming the first athlete from the socially conservative country to do so, and adding she feared being ostracised by her family after the admission. Chand, who was at the centre of a lengthy international gender row, told AFP she had been in a relationship with a 19-year-old woman from her village for four years. "I am in a same-sex relationship and I don´t think there is anything wrong in it," the 23-year-old said. "For the moment my focus will be on my career with the world championships and Olympics coming up. "In future after the end of my sporting career, if my heart says that I should stay with her then I will.” The athlete said she feared social ostracism -- including at the hands of her family -- but added that a recent Supreme Court judgement decriminalising gay sex had given her the courage to speak out.