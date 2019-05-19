May to make MPs a final ‘bold offer’ on Brexit deal

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday she was preparing to make a “bold offer” to MPs in one final attempt to get them to back her Brexit deal.

May said that when she brings the Withdrawal Agreement Bill before parliament early next month, it will come with a new package of measures attached that she hopes can command majority support. “I still believe there is a majority in parliament to be won for leaving with a deal,” May wrote in The Sunday Times newspaper. MPs three times rejected the deal May struck with Brussels, forcing Britain´s EU departure date to pushed back from March 29 to April 12 and again to October 31.