Private sector to get incentivesin Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has said participation of private builders and developers will be ensured in the projects of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme for launch of low-cost housing units in the province.

Rasheed stated this while chairing a meeting of private builders and developers. The minister said that participation of private builders and developers in the projects would also ensure quality and transparency in them.

Rasheed said that certain incentives would be given to private sector for the purpose, he added. Representatives of private builders and developers promised that under the joint ventures they would fully cooperate with the Punjab government for launch of low-cost housing units. Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) director general, Punjab Housing Task Force Secretary General Muhammad Atif and private builders and developers from different cities of the province attended the meeting.