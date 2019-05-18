Hero dog saves buried baby

BANGKOK: An attentive dog in northeastern Thailand is being hailed as a hero after finding and saving an infant allegedly buried in a field by his teenage mother, police said Saturday.

The newborn was lying under a layer of dirt near a farm in the Chumpuang district of Nakhon Ratchasima province but was found the same day -- May 15 -- by a curious canine named Ping Pong.

The dog dug around the area and began barking, alerting his owner a cattle herder, who went to the site.

"I don´t think it was long after his mother buried him before the dog found him," case officer Panuvat Udkam told AFP. He added that the boy was healthy, was recovering in hospital, and was so young he had not been named yet.