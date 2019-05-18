Sindh PA revives Police Order 2002 amid opposition’s protest, walkout

KARACHI: Amid a protest and a walkout by the opposition, the provincial assembly on Saturday passed the bill to revive the Police Order 2002 in Sindh as part of the provincial government’s bid to regain administrative control of the police force that was earlier wrested from it in the light of court orders.

The House passed the government bill No. 13 of 2019 — the Sindh (Repeal of the Police Act, 1861 and Revival of Police Order, 2002), Bill 2019 — in the light of a report of a 15-member select committee, headed by Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu and comprising members of both the government and the opposition, that had mulled over the draft of the proposed law for revision.

The opposition legislators of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) protested in the House and later walked out when the bill came under consideration. They raised slogans against the government and tore up the bill’s copies before walking out.

After the walkout, treasury lawmakers Saeed Ghani, Sharjeel Memon and others were seen helping the assembly staff in picking up the pieces of the bill spread out near the speaker’s rostrum.

The legislators of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) did not participate in the protest and walkout by their colleague lawmakers on the opposition benches.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla presented the bill for clause-by-clause consideration by the House.

He said the opposition had always resorted to such unproductive and unparliamentary attitude in the PA to conceal the consistent failures of the federal government on the economic front, causing undue and massive fiscal hardships to the masses.

He recalled that the opposition had taken part in the meetings of the select committee, and out of their 25 recommendations to revise the draft, 22 had been accepted.

The MMA’s Syed Abdul Rasheed said he fully recognised the constitutional authority of the PA to enact a law for administrative control over the police.

He said the police should be given authority, but at the same time, its functioning should be subordinate to the government. He added that the police chief had participated in the deliberations of the select committee and provided his input.