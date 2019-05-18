Four cops suspended for torturing citizens

LAHORE: SSP Operations Lahore Ismael Kharak on Saturday suspended four policemen on charges of manhandling and torturing the citizens in H Block, DHA here. The cops included ASI Aitzaz-ul-Haq, constables Shabab Gil, Tariq Hussain and Irfan were suspended for subjecting citizens to torture.

The suspended policemen have been directed to report Police Lines. The SSP said that police were adopting a policy of zero tolerance against torture.