close
Sun May 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

CS asks DCs to address consumers’ complaints

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed the deputy commissioners to ensure availability of sufficient quantity of wheat flour and sugar in Ramzan bazaars, besides addressing complaints of consumers on a priority basis.

He issued these directions to the DCs while chairing a video-link meeting here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the arrangements made for Ramzan bazaars, steps to price control, measures to eradicate dengue and polio and the ongoing wheat procurement.

The chief secretary said that effective measures by the price control committees and administration had helped stabilize the prices of commodities.

He said the officers concerned should work hard to make Ramzan bazaars beneficial for the people. The officers would be fully encouraged over good performance, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan