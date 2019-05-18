Ummah Children Academy serving orphans with devotion

PESHAWAR: About 1,000 orphan students had gathered at the main lawn of the Ummah Children Academy in Nowshera to receive the Ramazan food package and Eid gifts when this correspondent entered its premises.

Clad in their school uniform, the beaming students sitting behind their tastefully decorated colourful packages told The News that they received Ramazan and Eid package every year. The distribution in the Ummah Welfare Trust organized event was unique as there was no disturbance or wrangling. The students remained silent waiting in queues like a disciplined force. It impressed the guests, who remarked that the credit went to their teachers.

The organizers said the Ummah Welfare Trust has been distributing such packages among its students for the last 16 years. Mohammad Imran, a senior official of Ummah Welfare Trust, said Rs420 million had been spent to distribute the package among 42,000 families throughout the country.

He said the students get their packages and gifts when they go home for holidays. Mohammad Imran said that the Ummah Welfare Trust, working since 2002, has established the Ummah Children Academy and prepared 9,500 gifts, which would be distributed among deserving widows and orphans across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that his organization was working for orphans in three countries.

Soon after the distribution of the packages, this correspondent witnessed discipline among thousands of minor students on the dining tables at Iftar, which is rare even in civilized gatherings and functions. They are all were orphans and are getting education under the supervision of the highly qualified teachers and Ulema. They all entered in a queue for the Iftar dinner and sat around their tables.

This, the organizers said, was a routine practice. They said the Ummah Welfare Trust equally treats the guests and students. “We all sit together and eat whatever is cooked. A team prepares delicious items in a well-protected and clean kitchen,” Mohammad Imran added. This correspondent visited various parts of the kitchen, where the volunteers were busy preparing food, and witnessed the preserved items in a clean atmosphere.

Mohammad Imran said that though Maulana Idrees founded this huge trust and building but he paid from his pocket whenever he came and stayed at the academy. He said that he also paid from his pocket if he entertained guests at the academy.