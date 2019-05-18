Minister lays foundation stone of power project

BUREWALA: Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik Saturday laid a foundation stone of electricity generation pilot project from bio-gas and solar system at Chak 563/EB.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said the first model to generate power from the solar and bio-gas was an initial plan. He said locals of three villages would get electricity and bio-gas at affordable rates from Rs 230 million power generation project that would be completed by December 31.

He said the energy department would also take care of the project for two years after completion. He termed it a public welfare project.

MPA Ejaz Sultan and MNA Aurangzeb Khan Khichi alos spoke. The foundation laying ceremony was also attended by MPA Rai Zahoor Ahmed Kharal, the Deputy Commissioner, Additional Secretary Energy, Amjad Bashir, Assistant Commissioner Munawwar Hussain Magsi, Director Technical Energy Muhammad Sabir, PTI leaders Malik Farooq Awan, Tariq Mahmood Bajwa, Malik Muhammad Ali Langrial, and many others.