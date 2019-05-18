Budget 2019/20: Tax relief for salaried class likely to be withdrawn

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The government may withdraw income tax concessions granted to the salaried individuals in the upcoming budget as the collection from the head sharply fell in the first nine months of the current fiscal year with revenue mobilisation pressure building up ahead of $6 billion IMF bailout deal, sources said on Saturday.
