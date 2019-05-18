Glasgow coach unhappy despite Pro14 semi rout of Ulster

LONDON: Glasgow may be looking forward to a Pro 14 final appearance in their own city after they thrashed Ulster 50-20 in a last-four clash on Friday but coach Dave Rennie was far from satisfied with the Scottish team’s emphatic win.

The Warriors will now face either Leinster or Munster, who play on Saturday, in the May 25 final at Parkhead—the home of Glasgow football giants Celtic as they look to repeat their title success of 2015.

Two tries from Scotland wing Tommy Seymour plus further tries from Ali Price, Rob Harley, Kyle Steyn and both Horne brothers saw Glasgow to a convincing win. But for all those seven tries, Rennie was disappointed by the way Glasgow conceded three late scores.

“I thought for 70 minutes we defended really well. The last 10 was not flash. It’s funny because we were looking at the scoreboard and we’ve got 50 points on the board and we’re angry because of the way we finished the game.”

Ulster did manage to get on the scoreboard through Marcell Coetzee, Rob Herring and Mike Lowry, but the visitors could not stay with a Glasgow team roared on by a 10,000 sell-out crowd at Scotstoun.