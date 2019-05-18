Applied for

Driving a car with an ‘Applied For’ plate in place of the number plate is illegal. The question is: how does one get a car registered and obtain a number plate without driving the new car to the Excise & Taxation Department? In this age of technology, I hope experts of the Excise & Taxation Department will be able to develop a procedure whereby no car leaves the showroom without a number plate.

M Akram Niazi ( Rawalpindi )