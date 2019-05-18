Sindh Assembly passes bill to revive Police Order 2002

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly during its session on Saturday passed government’s bill 2019 to repeal Police Act 1861 and revive Police Order 2002 amid strong protest by opposition parties.

The bill was presented by convener of the select committee of the house, Ismail Rahu on which members belonging to opposition benches protested against the bill and tore up its copies.

Opposition members gathered in front of the dice of the Speaker and chanted slogans against the bill. Later, members belonging to main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, MQM Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance walked out from the house.

Talking to media persons in front of Sindh Assembly, opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Kunwar Naveed Jameel and Shehryar Mahar said the opposition will challenge the bill in the court of law.