Sun May 19, 2019
May 19, 2019

Funeral of Kaira’s son held in Lalamusa

May 19, 2019

LALAMUSA: The funeral prayers of Usama Qamar — the son of a senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Qamar Zaman Kaira — who was killed in a road accident a day earlier were offered here on Saturday.

The funeral prayers were attended by a large number of people from different walks of life, businessmen, bureaucrats and politicians — including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Awami National Party’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Punjab Information Minister Syed Samsam Bukhari.

