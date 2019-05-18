Indian troops kill four more Kashmiris

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed four Kashmiri youths in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of occupied Kashmir on Saturday, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The troops killed three youths — Showkat Ahmed Dar, Irfan Ahmed and Muzaffar Ahmed — during a cordon and search operation in Panzgam area of Pulwama district in the wee hours. The troops also blasted a house in the area with explosive material.

The Indian forces killed another youth during a similar operation in Hatlangoo area of Sopore in Baramulla district.

Forceful demonstrations erupted at Panzgam against the killing of the youths. Indian forces’ personnel fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes.

The occupation authorities snapped internet service in Awantipora and its adjoining areas and in Sopore town. The authorities continued suspension of train service in south Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Saturday.