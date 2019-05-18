Pakistan urges more global efforts to plug illicit financial flows

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called for “more coherent” collaboration at the national and international levels to prevent and counter illicit financial flows (IFFs) — the illegal movements of money or capital from one country to another.

“My government’s firm resolve against corrupt practices calls for a more proactive role by our partners, in line with international legal instruments, including the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC),” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi told a high-level meeting on the growing problem of IFFs that adversely affect economic progress, especially in the developing countries.

“It (IFFs) is a key contributory factor for the economic under-performance of developing countries and a major obstacle to poverty eradication,” the Pakistani envoy said. According to the estimates of UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNDOC), IFFs stemming only from criminal proceeds amount to around 2.1 trillion dollars annually. “This is almost equivalent to the annual financial gap of 2.5 trillion dollars faced by developing countries in investment in core sustainable development goals-related sectors,” she said. Developing countries were disproportionally affected by the negative consequences of illicit financial flows, Ambassador Lodhi said, pointing to their lack of capacity and resources to prevent and counter these flows.

“Estimates of Pakistan’s stolen financial resources stashed abroad run into millions of dollars, for which we seek international cooperation to complement our intensified domestic efforts,” she said, adding: “Multinational companies using the resources of developing countries for profits should also contribute to their development.”

The Pakistani envoy also called for addressing loopholes that impede developing countries’ ability to combat illicit financial flows, as significant challenges and gaps remain. These included lack of an agreed definition of IFFs; difficulties in reliable measurement of IFFs due to their disguised nature; increasing use of information and communication technologies and crypto-currencies by criminals; inadequate participation of developing countries in multilateral initiatives and their lack of capacity in combating IFFs, she said.

Other major hurdles in efforts against IFFs included lack of sufficient political will and familiarity with procedural requirements; secrecy; different evidentiary standards; differences in legal procedures; and delays in responding to mutual legal assistance requests, she added.

Ambassador Lodhi stressed the need for more coherent collaboration, both at the national and international level, to make more concerted efforts against IFFs.