Shahbaz warns of dire consequences if economy not fixed

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday warned of dire consequences if the country’s economy continued to drown.

In a statement, Sharif referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying the “Niazi government” had failed to run the country. While rejecting the recommendation to increase gas price by 45 per cent, he said: “There has been a mindboggling increase in the price of gas, electricity and essential items. How can people and businesses survive?”

The PML-N leader also called for increasing minimum salary to Rs30,000 owing to the economic situation of the country. He went on to say: “The incompetent people instead of making experiments on national interests should just step down. The biggest change people want is for these people to be changed.”

He added: “Niazi’s (PM Imran) incompetence has made Pakistan Asia’s worst-performing economy. Time has proven that Niazi sb can only insult people and a country cannot be run on insults.”