Bajwa visits troops on North Waziristan forward posts

DAWATOI, NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited troops on forward posts along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Dawatoi in North Waziristan tribal district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, the Army chief was briefed about progress on border fencing, sanitisation operation, socio-economic development projects and the rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons.

The area visited by Gen Bajwa was where three Pakistani soldiers were martyred on May 1 in a cross-border terrorist attack from Afghanistan. Around 60 to 70 terrorists from across the border had attacked security forces fencing the border in the area on May 1. Three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom while seven others were injured in the attack.

During his visit on Saturday, Gen Bajwa appreciated the high morale of the troops and their contributions for bringing about stability in the area.

“While Pakistan continues to play its positive role towards success of Afghan reconciliation process and peace in the region, we also stay ready for any unforeseen eventuality. For this Pakistan is solidifying border through fencing, construction of new forts and posts and increase in strength of Frontier Corps (FC) troops to effectively manage the border,” the ISPR quoted the Army chief as saying. “Similarly we continue to maintain required state of alertness and preparedness on our eastern border,” he said. “There are still challenges facing Pakistan but not as much as we have passed through in recent past. To continue the journey towards ultimate success we need to stay patient, determined and united,” Gen Bajwa concluded.