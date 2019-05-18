British royals celebrate third wedding in 12 months

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The British royal family gathered for its third Windsor Castle wedding in a year as Lady Gabriella Windsor tied the knot on Saturday, with Queen Elizabeth II watching on.
Windsor, 38, the daughter of the monarch´s first cousin Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Princess Michael, married financier Thomas Kingston in Saint George´s Chapel at the historic castle, west of London. Queen Elizabeth led the royal family at the wedding and was joined by her 97-year-old husband Prince Philip, making a jovial rare public appearance after his retirement in 2017.
The sovereign´s grandson Prince Harry, who married Meghan in the chapel on May 19 last year, also attended. The couple´s first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on May 6 and both mother and son skipped Saturday´s ceremony.
Queen Elizabeth´s granddaughter Princess Eugenie married wine merchant Jack Brooksbank at the chapel in October.
Windsor arrived at the chapel in a claret-coloured vintage car, accompanied by her father. She wore a lace gown by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria. Harry´s brother Prince William did not attend as he was presenting the trophy at the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley in London later on Saturday.
