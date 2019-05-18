Modi meditates as India mega polls near end

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a spiritual break Saturday to a famous Himalayan pilgrimage site in an apparent last-ditch effort to woo Hindu voters as India´s acrimonious marathon election wound to a close.

On the eve of the seventh and final day of voting in the world´s biggest democratic exercise, Modi, 68, meditated at a holy cave wrapped in an orange robe in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

Seated on a bed and propped up by a pillow, Modi was pictured inside the cave after having walked on a red carpet to the revered Kedarnath shrine dedicated to Hindu deity Lord Shiva.

He also shared pictures that he took enroute to the shrine on Twitter where he boasts 47.3 million followers.

He had to take special permission from the national poll watchdog for the trip as election rules prohibit any campaigning 48 hours before voting, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency said. Modi, who is seeking a second term after leading his right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in 2014, has pitched himself as a Hindu nationalist to curry favour with the country´s majority community, which makes up around 80 percent of the 1.3 billion population.

His hectic campaign which started in March has seen him address three rallies a day on average, criss-crossing the length and breadth of the geographically diverse nation which is officially secular and home to a sizeable Muslim minority. “PM Modi addressed 142 public rallies, held four roadshows and according to conservative estimates he directly addressed about 15 million people in these rallies,” BJP president Amit Shah said Friday.

On his trip Saturday, Modi also reviewed reconstruction projects after floods in Uttarakhand in 2013 killed some 6,000 people.

Some 900 million people are eligible to vote in the election, with results due on May 23.

Opinion polls predict that the BJP may lose seats this time despite its formidable campaigning machine, meaning it might need a coalition to form a new government.

Modi´s main rival is Rahul Gandhi, 48, of the Congress party, the scion of India´s famed Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.

The two parties have thrown almost daily barbs at each other, accusing each other of corruption, nepotism and fake nationalism.

On Saturday, Gandhi met Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister of southern Andhra Pradesh state who has been trying to cobble an opposition alliance against Modi. At their meeting in New Delhi, they discussed the “impending need to bring together all parties which are against the BJP”, PTI reported, quoting sources.

As in previous elections, the polling has been marked by violence, most recently in West Bengal state where tens of thousands of security forces have been deployed following street clashes between BJP and rival supporters of the regional Trinamool Congress party.

The gargantuan election has also seen a flood of “fake news”, including photoshopped images and edited video clips, with both main parties using legions of people to manage social media.

“Our base case remains that a coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will secure a parliamentary majority after voting ends on 19 May,” Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy, said Friday in a report.

“The likelihood that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party wins a majority by itself is falling (10%, from 15% previously).”

Uttar Pradesh: the key prize in India’s election: If Uttar Pradesh were a country, it would be one of the world´s most populous. And this poverty-stricken northern melting pot of over 200 million people is the biggest prize in India´s election ending on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) has 80 parliamentary seats, the most of any state, and at the 2014 election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept up 71 of them.

This helped give BJP a three-decade record of 282 seats in the 545-seat parliament to oust India´s grand old Congress party, which sunk to a record low of 44, just two of them in UP.

“To be in Delhi, you need to perform very well in UP,” Ashok Upadhyay, political scientist at Banaras Hindu University, told AFP.

Many analysts credit the BJP´s previous electoral success to a fragmented opposition and a massive shift of disparate caste groups towards Modi over an array of issues, including emotive religious appeals.

UP, which has given India nine prime ministers, lies at the centre of the country´s vast northern Hindi-speaking belt, home to around a third of India´s 1.3-billion population and which in 2014 formed the core of the BJP´s support.

But the landlocked region, home to the Taj Mahal and roughly the size of Britain, is also a cauldron of religions and castes and in this election an unlikely anti-Modi alliance has been formed.

One part of it is the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), headed by Mayawati, the formidable “Dalit Queen” whose championing of India´s lower castes helped her become UP chief minister four times.

She has partnered with her former sworn foes the Samajwadi Party (SP), led by another former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, and the smaller Rashtriya Lok Dal party (RLD). Absent from the tie-up though is Congress.

“Our aim is to oust the BJP and for the entire opposition to be united,” Vandana Singh, spokeswoman for Yadav´s Samajwadi Party, told AFP.

The state´s chief minister is currently the BJP´s hardline Yogi Adityanath, a shaven-headed, saffron-robed Hindu monk whose uncompromising rhetoric has alienated many voters.

The BJP insists it is confident but experts say the ruling party knows it is going to lose support in UP.

As a result the party is aiming to make up for losses by picking up seats in north-eastern and eastern India, most notably in West Bengal where it faces another tough challenger in the hard-left Mamata Banerjee.

“Getting a majority (in parliament) means a comprehensive electoral performance across the country,” Nalin Kohli, a BJP spokesman, toldAFP.

But personal honour is also at stake in UP for both Modi and Rahul Gandhi, the head of Congress hoping to become the fourth member of India´s venerable Gandhi-Nehru dynasty to become prime minister.

The UP city of Varanasi, where Hindus are cremated on the banks of the holy Ganges 24 hours a day, is where Modi is standing, and the 68-year-old´s popularity there is unparalleled.

He won the seat with a huge majority in 2014, telling voters that he wasn´t an outsider — he hails not from UP but from Gujarat — but Varanasi´s “son of the soil”. Locals praise him for his efforts to develop the city dotted with temples and thronging with pilgrims and tourists in a state that is a byword for chronic underdevelopment. But he may have overstepped the mark with his ambitious plan to urbanise the city, razing centuries-old homes to clear the view to a Hindu temple.