Latu charged with drink-driving

SYDNEY: Wallabies hooker Tolu Latu has been charged with drink-driving, reports said Saturday in another off-field headache for Australian rugby chiefs still reeling from the Israel Folau scandal. Sydney’s Daily Telegraph alleged that Latu was found slumped behind the wheel of a car in the early hours of Thursday morning. Rugby.com.au similarly reported that he was facing a drink-driving charge.

Rugby Australia said it was aware of an “incident” involving the player, without commenting on its nature. “Rugby Australia and New South Wales Rugby Union have been made aware today by the Daily Telegraph of an incident involving Wallabies and Waratahs hooker Tolu Latu,” it said in a statement. “Rugby Australia’s Integrity Unit is working with the New South Wales Rugby Union to ascertain all of the facts.” The 26-year-old, who is seen as a real contender for the Wallabies squad to play the World Cup in Japan this year, has only just returned from a six-week suspension for dangerous play. He was on the bench for the NSW Waratahs’ Super Rugby clash with the Queensland Reds on Friday. It is another unwanted distraction for the sport, coming just a day after star fullback Israel Folau was sacked for homophobic comments in a case that has consumed Australian rugby for a month. The deeply Christian Folau, who posted on Instagram that “hell awaits” gay people and others he says are sinners, has 72 hours to appeal, with the case potentially heading to the courts.