Pak U-19 team to tour SL now from 26th

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced a revised schedule of Pakistan U-19 cricket team’s tour to Sri Lanka, which will now comprise five 50-over matches against Sri Lanka U-19 in Hambantota from 26 May to 5 June.

The tour was originally planned from 6 to 20 May, comprising two four-day matches and three 50-over matches. However, the series was postponed on 27 April by Sri Lanka Cricket following 21 April terror events in Colombo.

PCB Director – International Cricket, Zakir Khan, said: “I am pleased to confirm the Pakistan U-19 cricket team’s tour to Sri Lanka is now back on track following 21 April tragic events.

“Pakistan have themselves been a victim of terrorism. In the past decade, we have suffered massively, both financially and in terms of growing and developing cricket in our country, following international teams’ refusals to visit Pakistan.

“When the offer for a revised schedule came on the table, the PCB management team unanimously agreed they will not allow any cricket playing country to go through the same difficulties and challenges as Pakistan. In such difficult times, the cricket family needs to stand together and support their member.

“The decision to visit Sri Lanka is not only to show solidarity with them but to also practice what we preach.

“In reaching the decision, we have reviewed and are satisfied with the security plans Sri Lanka Cricket have to put place for the Pakistan U-19 cricket team.

We have complete faith and confidence that our team will be well looked after in Sri Lanka.

“In making the final decision, the PCB also took consent of the relevant authorities who backed our view to support Sri Lanka in these difficult times.” The Pakistan U-19 squad has already been announced and the players have now been invited to attend a training camp at the National Cricket Academy from 19 May.

Immediately after the Sri Lanka tour, Pakistan U-19 will travel to South Africa where they will play seven 50-over matches from 19 June to 7 July. The U-19 tours are being organise to help the side be best prepared for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which will be staged in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020.

Thursday, 23 May – Departure for Colombo

Sunday, 26 May – 1st 50-over match v Sri Lanka U-19, Hambantota

Tuesday, 28 May – 2nd 50-over match v Sri Lanka U-19, Hambantota

Friday, 31 May – 3rd 50-over match v Sri Lanka U-19, Hambantota

Sunday, 2 June – 4th 50-over match v Sri Lanka U-19, Hambantota, Wednesday, 5 June – 5th 50-over match v Sri Lanka U-19, Hambantota

Squad: Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketekeeper) (Islamabad); M Taha (vice-captain) (Karachi); Abbas Afridi (FATA); Akhtar Shah (Quetta); Basit Ali (Multan); Haider Ali (Rawalpindi); Khayyam Khan (wicketkeeper) (Abbottabad); M Haris (Peshawar); M Junaid (Quetta); M Wasim (FATA); Niaz Khan (Peshawar);

Saim Ayub (Karachi); Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi);

Suleman Shafqat (Faisalabad) and Qasim Akram (Lahore)

Reserves: Amir Ali (Larkana), Irfan Niazi (Faisalabad), M Amir (Peshawar), Nadir Shah (Karachi) and Said Nazir (FATA)

Team management: Azam Khan (coach-cum-manager), Mohtashim Rasheed (assistant coach), Faheem Shah

(physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmed (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst).