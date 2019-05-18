India would be under pressure against Pakistan: Wahab

LAHORE: Fast bowler Wahab Riaz believes that India would be under pressure from Pakistan in the much-awaited 2019 World Cup when it would face the boys in green at Manchester’s Old Trafford Stadium on June 16.

However, Riaz feels that this time, India, which has an edge by staying unbeaten against Pakistan in the prior World Cup encounters, would likely be under pressure from Pakistan after having lost earlier in the Champions Trophy. Quoted by Geo.tv on the sidelines of the Corporate Cup T20 where he is playing for Omar Associates, the 33-year old said: “The game against India will be a pressure game, you have to control the nerves. “We had defeated India in Champions Trophy final, so they’ll be under pressure. It would be a nail-biting contest. My advice to boys: keep calm and play it like just another game,” The fast bowler, nevertheless, termed India as one of his favourites to play the semi-finals of the upcoming World Cup. While “my favourite team is Pakistan, obviously,” he said he “would love to see Pakistan winning”. He added: “We have a good team and I am expecting better results from them.

“I think other than Pakistan, India, England, and Australia are teams that can make it to final four of the tournament,” the cricketer said when asked about who he foresees in the penultimate game.