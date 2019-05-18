LRC hosts seven Kaghan Plate races today

LAHORE: The 2nd Lahore summer meeting will have seven Kaghan Plate races as order of the day at the Lahore Race Club (LRC) on Sunday.

Two of the seven races are of 1100 metres distance while rest of them are of a miles run. The second race of the day is for novice who are entering the race field for the first time so there is no favourite among them.

However, favourite in the first race for win is Nice Moon, place She Is Rawal and fluke Dil De Shahzadi while others are Janab, Prince of Dubai, Baa Aytbar, Zahid Love, JF Thunder, Aya Darwaish, Noor-e-Sehar and Desert Gold.

Second race does not have any favourite as it is the maiden run of the participating ponies which are Accu Check, Aie Muskan, Gotti, High On Life, Start Me Up, Bholi Bhali, Tell Me, Piyari Guria, Mohni Queen, Hearts Cry and Naveed Choice. Third race favourite for win Full Moon, place Mohallay Dar and fluke Nice One while others are Sport Model, Sheba, Secret of Life, Kali Ghatta and Shania Princess.

Fourth race favourite for win Abbas Princess, place Hamayoon Choice and fluke After Hero while others are Golden Apple, Ravi Choice, Baa Rehmat, Sweet Golden, Bau Jee, Stella, Golden Stamp, Red Boy and Bright Life.

Fifth race favourite for win Jan-e-Fida, place Titli and fluke Banjo while others are Tiffany’s, Lovely Portia, Helena, KFK Princess, Natalia, Zoaq-e-Yaqeen, Neeli De Malika, Vegas, Anmole One, Again Dil Wali and Wahab Choice. Sixth race favourite for win Picture Perfect, place Qalandra and fluke Minding while others are Candle, Tehzeeb, Nadaan, Gambler Boy, Rashk-e-Qamar, Lahori Sayeen, Malangni Aie, Fakhr-e-Golra, Easy Go and Easy Baby. Seventh race favourite for win Four Chaar Hai, place One Four Seven and fluke Dream Secret while others are Punjab Prince, Tiger Jet, Prince of Lion, Dimple, Khurram The Great, Open Challenge, Abdullah Princess and Jharra.