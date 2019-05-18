Bucks rout Raptors to take 2-0 NBA finals lead

LOS ANGELES: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a convincing 125-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors Friday for a 2-0 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

The top-seeded Bucks, who rallied to win game one of the best-of-seven series, never trailed and led by as many as 28 points to double their lead in the series, which moves to Toronto for games three and four on Sunday and Tuesday.

The Bucks made sure the Raptors never got a sniff, roaring to an 18-point lead in the first quarter on the back of nine quick points from Nikola Mirotic and a 12-o scoring run late in the period.

Milwaukee led by 25 points, 64-39, at halftime, with Ersan Ilyasova contributing 15 and Malcolm Brogdon 12 off the Bucks’ bench as the hosts’ reserves out-scored Toronto’s 31-11 in the first half.

Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 31 points. He came out firing in the third quarter but despite his aggression the Raptors never got the deficit below 13.