Draws of two local tourneys’ announced

LAHORE: The first round draws of 17th M Siddiq Memorial and 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament have been announced here.

In Siddiq event, prominent 32 clubs will participate while in Yaseen Akhter event 48 clubs will participate. Both event matches will be played on knockout system.

Without Club Registration card no player will play match of the tournament.

Only one under-40 player will be allowed while remaining players’ age will be 35 years and one U-19 player will be must in playing side.

Club groups are as under Draws of 17th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament 2019

Group A: Albilal Club vs Faran Gym, Yuslim Club vs Shoabi Club, Ludihana Gym vs Township Gym, Pindi Gym vs Tauseef Club

Group B: Model Town Gym vs Baqa Jillani Club, Young Lucky Star vs Islampura Eaglets, Model Town Greens vs Khizra Club, Township Whites vs Bostan Gym

Group C: Dar Club vs Sabzazar Eaglets, Crescent Club vs Shining Club, Mehboob Park Gym vs Ghalib Gym, Stags Club vs Ghari Shaho Gym

Group D: Model Town Club vs Akhter Abdul Rehman Club, Wahdat Eaglets vs Dharampura Gym, Apallo Club vs Mughalpura Gym, Apallo Sports vs Sabzazar Lions

Draws of Yaseen Akhter Memorial Event

Group A: Servis Club vs Punjab Club, Young Lucky Star vs Mian Iqbal Memorial Club, Pindi Gym vs Shumali Lahore Gym, Ludihana Gym vs Munir Lions

Group B: Township Whites vs Islampura Eaglets, Mehboob Park Gym vs Ideal Club, Shining Club vs Ghaziabad Gym, Apallo Sports vs Chand Memorial Club

Group C: Albilal Club vs Prince Club, Shokat Memorial Club vs Faran Gym, Lucky Star vs Fayyaz Memorial Club, Tauseef Club vs Bostan Gym

Group D: Wahdat Eaglets vs Powerful & Tiger, Apallo Club vs Imperial Club, Anwer Sports vs Samnabad Club, Shoabi Club vs Raja Club

Group E: Ravi Park Gym vs Khizra Club, Model Town Greens vs Gulberg Eaglets, Dar Club vs Sabzazar Lions, Ghalib Gym vs Mughalpura Gym

Group F: Stags Club vs Khan Sports, Crescent Club vs Ghari Shaho Gym, Nadeem Memorial Club vs Sabzazar Eaglets, Yuslim Club vs Lahore Cricket Club, Monawan Gym vs Abdul Qadir Club.