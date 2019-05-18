close
Sun May 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

Kapp, Lee help SA women level T20 series

Sports

LAHORE: Half-centuries by Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee helped South Africa women win the second T20I against Pakistan women by eight wickets in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.

Kapp remained unbeaten on 56, while Lee was dismissed for an identical score in the final over as the home side achieved the victory target of 129 on the penultimate delivery to level the five-match series at one-all.

Kapp struck six fours in a 51-ball 56, while Lee hit five fours and a six in a 52-ball 57 as the two batters added 96 runs for the second wicket.

Earlier, captain Bismah Maroof scored 63 not out from 55 balls with nine fours to guide Pakistan to 128 for five in 20 overs. Umaima Sohail (23), Javeria Rauf (16) and Aliya Riaz (13) were the other batters to reach double figures. Sune Luus bagged two wickets, while Kapp, Masabata Klass and Tumi Sekhukhune took a wicket each. The third T20I will be played at the same venue on Sunday (today).

Scores in brief: Pakistan women 128-5, 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 63 not out; Sune Luus 2-29) South Africa women 129-2, 19.5 overs (Marizanne Kapp 56 not out, Lizelle Lee 57 not out).

