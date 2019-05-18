close
Sun May 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

Pakistan stun India to win Wheelchair T20 Asia Cup

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan wheelchair cricket team won the Wheelchair T20 Asia Cup final after they defeated arch-rival India in the final on Saturday.

Pakistan played its last group game against Nepal winning the match by a huge margin of 130 runs and advanced to final against India whereas India made it three wins in three matches after defeating Bangladesh by 30 runs.

Pakistan clashed with India in final where India set up a target of 212 runs in 20 overs which national team chased with five wickets remaining. While chasing, Mohammad Latif played a crucial inning scoring 152 runs off 62 balls and took his team to a marvelous win. Man of the match Mohammad Latif dedicated his win to his nation and expressed that it was a pleasure to score a century against arch-rival.

