Sun May 19, 2019
AFP
May 19, 2019

Pizarro agrees one-year extension at Werder Bremen

Sports

AFP
May 19, 2019

BERLIN: Veteran Peruvian striker Claudio Pizarro has agreed a one-year contract extension at Werder Bremen, paving the way for a remarkable 21st season in European professional football, the club announced on Saturday. “We have agreed a deal with Claudio and will sign a contract in the coming days,” said Bremen managing director Frank Baumann. Pizarro, 40, returned for a fourth spell at Bremen at the beginning of this season, having first joined the club in 1999. He has spent the best part of the last two decades playing for either Bremen or Bayern Munich, and also spent brief spells at Chelsea and Cologne.

