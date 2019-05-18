England, Australia invited to tour Pakistan

LAHORE: England Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison will visit Pakistan in the coming months on the invitation of Pakistan Cricket Board to see the prospects of the resumption of international cricket in the country.

The PCB scheduled this new round of talks with officials from Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board to discuss the resumption of international cricket.

“Tom Harrison, ECB’s chief executive is coming to Pakistan,” said PCB Managing Director, Wasim Khan, quoted ESPNcricinfo.

Wasim said, “Tom Harrison, ECB’s chief executive is coming to Pakistan. He is excited to come in two to three months (after World Cup) and he wants to stay and experience living in the country. Because we are going to host them in 2021-22 and we are opening our conversation with them from now because it is such a matter which takes time considering they haven’t toured Pakistan in 13 to 14 years.” Khan further said, “They are very positive about touring Pakistan which is good for us. He will come to look at our stadiums and will see our security plans. Kevin Roberts, Cricket Australia chief executive, is also expected to visit. So it’s about relation building and it’s very encouraging that they are making efforts to come to us.”

The PCB is also set to officially discuss Sri Lanka’s and Bangladesh’s scheduled visits to the country as per the Future Tour Programme.

“We’ve got a series against Sri Lanka in September, we’re hoping that will be played in Pakistan, but we need to have those conversations with the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC),” Khan said. He added, that he along with PCB chairman Ehsan Mani will be meeting with SLC officials in Singapore during the sidelines of an Asian Cricket Council meeting.

Responding to a question about Bangladesh possibly touring the country for a series, Khan said the PCB will invite Bangladesh as per schedule as the series is a part of ICC Test Championship.“Their head of security came to Karachi this year during PSL and we had very positive conversations,” Khan said. “Even they were telling that it’s very safe, good environment, how good security plans are. So we have a bilateral agreement for Test championship so its in their schedule and we are not been that they are not coming and will speak to them and firm up our plans.”