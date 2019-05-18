Two sentenced for awarding fake degrees

LAHORE: An accountability court Saturday awarded five-year jail each to two accused of awarding fake degrees to students in Sialkot.

The NAB had filed a reference against Javed and Saleem in 2016. During the probe it was revealed that both convicts were awarding fake degrees to students in Sialkot through a private college. Later, two sons of Javed were arrested in the case, who are on judicial remand in Camp Jail.